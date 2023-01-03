The Ghana National Electronic Pharmacy Platform (GNEPP) has been activated and gone live today, Tuesday, 3 January 2023, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has announced.

Dr Bawumia in 2019, challenged the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana to take steps in ensuring that Pharmacy services are digitized through the introduction of a national-scale e-pharmacy platform.

The Pharmacy Council took up the charge with coordination from the office of the Vice President with the official launch of the Ghana National Electronic Pharmacy Platform (GNEPP) in July 2022.

In a Facebook post, the Vice President stated that “after, a successful pilot, I am delighted that today, the GNEPP goes live and Ghana becomes the first country in Africa and one of only a few countries in the world with an operational national scale e-pharmacy platform.

“With GNEPP, after registering with your Ghanacard, any prescription can be uploaded onto the platform via mobile phone through https://www.gnepplatform.com/ (or through a USSD code). You can find which pharmacies close to you have the medicines and compare the prices of the medicines across different pharmacies.”