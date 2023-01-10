Hip-hop artist, Meek Mill, says he will continue to promote unity between Africans in different parts of the world, despite criticisms of a music video he made during his visit to the office of the President of Ghana.

Meek Mill, became the target of attacks on social media on Sunday, January 8, 2023, after he released a video of his visit to the Jubilee House, with his music in the background.

The video, which went viral almost immediately, was considered by some people as disrespectful, and a breach of the protocol at the Presidency.

Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency in the Volta Region, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, called it a desecration of the highest office of the land, stating that the music in the background contained some obscene lyrics.

Meek Mill has however pulled the video down and tweeted an apology to the people of Ghana.

According to him, he did not mean to be disrespectful to the leadership and the people of Ghana.

He also pledged to help strengthen the relationship between Africans on the continent and African Americans.

My apologies to the people if any disrespect! We still gonna push to make the connection between black people in America and Africa … what l’m trying to do is more than a video and you should see coming soon! My apologies to the the office also!

Officially known as Robert Rihmeek Williams, Meek Mill was born on May 6, 1987, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

His visit to Ghana is the first time he has ever stepped foot in Africa.

According to the former boyfriend of famous female rapper, Nicki Minaj, he is part Ghanaian, part Ivorian and part Nigerian.

In December 2020, Meek Mill made headlines in the hip-hop world by announcing his intention to settle in Ghana. He wanted to buy a house and live with his family in Ghana.

Meek Mill was one of the main performers at the Afro Nation Festival held at the Black Star Square in Accra from December 28 to December 29, 2022.

After the show, he said he would like to sign a Ghanaian artist to his own record label, Dream Chasers (DC), adding that he has never felt so loved in his life.

During his interaction with President Akufo-Addo, Meek Mill spoke about his life and the challenges he faced while growing up as a young black male in America.

He also promised to use his talent and influence to inspire young people to stay positive and have the confidence to achieve their goals in life.