Black Stars and Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus has won the most prestigious award at the 47th edition of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG).

The 22 year old held off competition from fellow nominees Joseph Paul Amoah and Abraham Mensah to win SWAG’s Sports Personality of the Year Award. Kudus was also named winner of the Footballer of the Year (Foreign Based) Award.

Kudus has been in excellent form for Dutch side Ajax where he has scored 11 goals in 24 appearances in all competitions. He was easily Ghana’s best player at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar scoring two goals and providing an assist in three games.

Minister of Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif, 2023 African Games Local Organizing Committee Chair Dr. Ofosu Asare, SWAG President Kwabena Yeboah, Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku and Inspector General of Police George Dampare graced the event.

Paramount Chief of the Assin Owirenkyi Traditional Area, Nana Prah Agyensiam VI was the Guest of Honour for the event.

The late Alhaji M.N. Jawula was honoured with the Dedication and Valour Award; the former GFA President passed away earlier this week from illness.

Other highlight moments on the special night dedicated to recognize outstanding athletes in the year under review had Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC’s Ophelia Amponsah win the Female Footballer of the Year Award.

2022 Commonwealth Games Silver medalist Abraham Mensah won the Amateur Boxer of the Year while Boxer Joseph Commey and Tennis player Raphael Nii Ankrah shared the Discovery of the Year Award.

2022 Commonwealth medalists Joseph Paul Amoah and Deborah Acquah and were named Male and Female Athletes of the Year respectively.

Juliet Bawuah won the Sports Journalist of the Year Award while Patricia Nyamekye was named Para Athlete of the Year.