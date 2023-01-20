The National Fisheries Association has welcomed the decision to increase the price of premix fuel at the various landing beaches across the country.

President of the Association, Richter Nii Armah Amarfio said the increase will facilitate the regular supply of the product devoid of middlemen in the supply chain.

Mr. Amarfio said discussions that led to the increase indicate the supply of premix will be taken from middlemen and the product supplied directly to the fisherfolks which will eliminate the artificial shortages that often characterize supply.

“We met some time ago and realized that the shortages in supply [of premix] were costing fishermen more money because fishermen were mixing petrol and marine gasoline to make the product and so if it was possible for some price increment to enable the government to supply us the product directly, we were willing to do that, so we submitted a letter to the Ministry of Energy to ensure that we had the supply for the fishermen.

“We had a lot of middlemen, particularly party people who were intercepting the premix fuel and selling it at a higher cost to the fishermen. So if the government was going to do a direct supply, particularly if we were going to work with the regulation on the premix so that you have the fishermen getting the supply directly and they themselves selling it to their people at the same cost that the government has approved, then fishermen were going to pay for it despite that the price has increased.”

In an interview on Eyewitness News, Mr. Amarfio further intimated that it is better to have a slight price increase in the product and get a regular supply without the machinations of middlemen.

“We agreed to the increment because it was better to get a price increase and get the supply directly from the government rather than getting it through middlemen who will create an artificial shortage in order to sell it at a higher price to fishermen.”

The National Premix Secretariat announced a price increase of the product from GH¢10 to GH¢25 on January 19, 2023, and promised a regular supply.

Nana Abrokwa Asare who is the administrator of the National Premix Secretariat said the increase also reduces the burden on the government.