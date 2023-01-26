The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says the decision to change its parliamentary leadership is geared towards ensuring a formidable party for the country ahead of the 2024 polls.

General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey maintains the party cannot rescue Ghanaians from the social and economic difficulties without a crop of fresh leaders on the Minority caucus in Parliament.

Speaking to the media after the new Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson called on national executives at the party headquarters, the NDC chief scribe asked the new leaders of the caucus to deliver on the mandate handed over to them.

“The Minority group in Parliament represents a very important wing of the party. The work ahead will require a lot of input from them. As a wing of the party, they need to work very closely with the leadership of the party to ensure that we deliver the aspirations of our people and especially being able to do what Ghana requires of us which is to work towards taking out of power the most abysmal, most incompetent and most corrupt government in the history of our country.”

There has been a division among members of the group following a reshuffle of its leadership by the national executives of the NDC.

But party leadership says it will engage members of the minority caucus on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, to address outstanding grievances of the group.

“That conversation will basically confirm the decision that has been taken in terms of explaining the way forward as a party and being able to deliver on the mandate that has been given to us. A mandate that will ensure the well-being of the country”, Fifi Kwetey added.

Meanwhile, some NDC Members of Parliament have petitioned the party leadership over recent changes on their front bench in the house.

The legislators believe the reshuffling is premature and does not augur well for the opposition party going into the next elections given the lack of consultation.

Addressing the media on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at the behest of the NDC parliamentarians, MP for Zebilla East and former Majority leader, Cletus Avoka stressed that only a decision arrived at after broad deliberations will be accepted.

“The basis for our petition is a prayer that, the party suspends the reshuffling as indicated by the General Secretary until such a time that a holistic meeting of stakeholders with consultations before a decision is taken.”