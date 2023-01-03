The Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) has disclosed that, it will make some adjustments to its Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) Market.

The ministry says independent suppliers of food will now take charge of the supply of food to the market going forward.

Speaking to Citi News, the Press Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture, Issah Alhassan Ridwan, explained that the Ministry will supervise the operations to ensure that, the right measures are practised especially where affordable pricing of commodities is concerned.

“Once we have now established the various suppliers, and they have agreed to do business with the PFJ market, what we are going to do right now is to allow these suppliers to be independent to operate, except that the Ministry of Agric from time to time will be monitoring the price, because the major factor when it’s come to PFJ is the pricing, we want the consumers to be comfortable with the pricing,” the Press Secretary to the Minister of Agriculture.”

The Agric Ministry in November 2022, introduced the PFJ Market to sell foodstuff to civil servants at the premises of the Ministry at a cheaper cost.

The initiative was extended to other parts of the country including Kumasi, Takoradi and Cape Coast.

Many questioned the sustainability of the programme, considering the cost involved and the effects it would have on traders in the various markets.