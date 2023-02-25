The Government has disclosed that a total of 25,150,522 SIM cards have been successfully registered in Ghana as of February 9, 2023.

Data from the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation indicate that 8,658,164 subscribers have not attempted to link their Ghana Cards to their SIM cards with 33,793,132 completing stage one of the registration process.

The SIM card registration was introduced by the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation and requires all SIM cards to be registered by September 2022 which resulted in the barring of defaulters.

The deadline for registration was extended three times before the eventual September 30, 2022 deadline.

It compelled defaulters to throng the various telecommunication companies which have resulted in higher numbers of compliance.

The statistics also suggest that 17,300,774 of the SIMs have not completed the biometric capture process.