Young female musician, Chayuta, is out with her first release for 2023 dubbed ‘Where You Dey?’.

The talented teenager uses her soothing voice to enchant listeners on the new record unveiled on February 10, 2023.

Chayuta is heard on the track longing for her loved one but questioning her desires on the other hand.

The melodious love tune from the camp of Nayasa Records was produced by award-winning producer, Killbeatz.

Fans of the songstress are to expect visuals for the banging song in the coming days.

Stream ‘Where You Dey?’ by young sensation Chayuta on all digital platforms.