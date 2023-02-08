A political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, is livid over the failure of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his ministers.

There have been several calls by political analysts for the government to make some changes in its cabinet in the wake of the economic crisis.

Speaking in an interview on Eyewitness News with Umaru Sanda Amadu, Professor Gyampo accused President Akufo-Addo of being adamant about calls by Ghanaians to downsize his government.

“I’m a bit worried, we have heard that there was going to be some ministerial reshuffle and those of us who had previously called for reshuffle were so much excited and were looking forward to it. But it appears that we have been disappointed. In my view, the intransigence about the calls for reshuffle is quite snobbish, and it’s quite disrespecting to the good people of the country who own the ultimate fiduciary power that the president seeks to exercise,” Professor Gyampo said.

He asserted that the President’s posturing is a severe affront to the expression of dissent to the democratic principles of the country.

“It’s also a severe affront to the expression of dissent. And unfortunately, this is being perpetuated by a President whom we all pleased in terms of his democratic pedigree. I’m quite disappointed because if you look at the posturing, it’s like you can call for a ministerial reshuffle for all you care, but he will not listen to you. So some of us are beginning to have a feeling that seems like, if you say it and make calls over and over again, you will still not be listened to so you better stop,” he said.

Professor Gyampo described as cruel the decision by the President not to listen to public opinions.

“Refusing to listen to credible public opinions in my view is not an achievement, it’s democratically cruel and backward to have a president who will say the people can make their calls, but I won’t listen. It doesn’t make you responsive to the interest of the people… It appears the president doesn’t want to listen to us,” Prof. Gyampo stated.

Reacting to the President’s latest changes, the political science lecturer said the President didn’t reshuffle his ministers but only nominated some persons to fill some vacant positions in government.

“What we are seeing now is about filling vacant spaces in government, this can never be misconstrued as a reshuffle,” he noted.

President Akufo-Addo on February 7, 2023, made some changes to his government with MP for Adansi Asokwa KT Hammond picked to replace Alan Kyerematenwho stepped down as the Trade and Industry Minister.

MP for Abetifi Constituency Bryan Acheampong has also been nominated to head the Ministry of Food and Agriculture while MP for Akwapim South Osei Bonsu Amoah has been picked as the Minister of State at the Ministry of Local Government.

MP for Nhyiaeso and former head of MASLOC, Stephen Amoah has been nominated as a Deputy Trade Minister.

Mohammed Amin Adam has also been elevated as the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry. He replaces Charles Adu Boahen.

Stephen Asamoah-Boateng, former Director-General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) becomes the new Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

Herbert Krapa, a Deputy Trade Minister has been moved to the Energy Ministry as deputy minister.