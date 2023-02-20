Scores of medical practitioners and health experts are on outreach to deliver healthcare to the constituents of Ketu North in the Volta Region.

The move was championed and sponsored by the Edem Agbana Network.

The team comprises physicians, doctors, pharmacists, therapists, and nurses with a wide range of specializations.

They will be screening and treating beneficiaries for common and complicated health snags.

Thousands of constituents have so far been treated for hypertension, diabetes, high blood sugar, TB, and hepatitis B among other conditions in such communities as Dzodze, Penyi, and Ehi in the Ketu North Municipality.

The team leader of the outreach scheme, Dr Patric Fynn, said chronic malaria has been the most prevalent ailment his team recorded.

Dr Fynn has expressed happiness over satisfactory patronage of the activity, and has, however, bemoaned the bad healthcare-seeking behaviour among the patrons.

He has called for a priority of healthy lives through regular checks on the health of individuals.

Media liaison for the Edem Agbana Network, Eyram Kingsley Ameshi, in a media briefing said the outreach forms a part of Mr Agbana’s move to impart lives of venerable constituents especially those in the rural and hard-to-reach zones of the Country.

According to him, the scheme will be extended to other parts of the Ketu North constituency and the Volta region in the coming days.

He has been doing these exercises aimed at helping the needy since 2015.

Eric Edem Agbana is among 17 young leaders and changemakers selected from across Africa to benefit from the maiden edition of the Young African Leaders’ fellowship of the European University Institute.

He is the immediate past Deputy National Youth Organizer of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, and now aspires for the parliamentary seat for the Ketu North.