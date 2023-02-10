H.E Irchad Razaaly, the EU Ambassador to Ghana is excited about the Union’s partnership with Citi TV and Citi FM for this year’s 2023 Heritage Caravan.

For him, the Caravan resonates with the European Union’s recognition of culture and heritage.

“The Heritage Caravan is an incredible project. Participants get to visit all these exciting places in a week, and more importantly to know their heritage. We just had to come on board such an initiative.”

One lucky viewer, Suella from Nima won himself a complimentary seat for this year’s Heritage Caravan after successfully answering a question posed by the Ambassador.

One Emmanuel Okaijah earlier won a complimentary seat on the Citi Breakfast Show on Monday.

Last year, the EU Ghana Office sponsored the “Back to Your Village” Food Bazaar organized by Citi TV/ Citi FM as part of the Heritage Month celebration in March.

The annual Food Bazaar showcases the culture of Ghanaians through indigenous meals.

The 2023 edition of the Heritage Caravan trip has been scheduled to take place from the 4th to the 11th of March.

The Caravan will take patrons on an exciting adventure through 14 regions of Ghana in seven magical days.

This year, the Heritage Caravan will start from the Greater Accra, through to Eastern Region, Ashanti Region, Upper East Region, Savannah Region, Northern Region, through to North West, Bono Region, Ahafo Region, Bono East region, Western north, Western Region, and the Central Region of Ghana.

The Heritage Caravan is a week-long road trip, which takes participants on a tour to various regions in Ghana, with the aim of experiencing the rich culture, dynamic traditions, and historical excerpts of the Ghanaian heritage.

Since its inception in 2016, the Caravan has been to all regions of the country, visiting tourist sites like the Mole National Park, the Military Museum and Bonwire Kente Exhibition in the Ashanti Region, the Slave Memorial at Assin Manso, Elmina Castle, the Larabanga Mosque – one of Ghana’s architectural masterpieces, the village on stilts; Nzulezu, and the crocodile pond at Paga amongst others.

This year’s Caravan will for the first time be making a stop at Amedzofe to explore the majestic mountain Gemi in the Volta Region.

The Heritage Caravan, an initiative by Citi TV and Citi FM takes place in the month of March (Heritage Month).

It is part of a series of events that marks Heritage Month; a month-long exposition on Ghanaian heritage, and historical antecedence.

The Heritage Caravan 2023 is powered by Citi TV in partnership with the Ghana Tourism Authority with support from Citi FM and proudly sponsored by Hollard Ghana, the European Union, Malta Guinness, Ebony Condoms, GOIL Company Ltd., National Lotteries Authority, Voltic Mineral Water and Colgate Natural Extracts Toothpaste.