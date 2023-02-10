The Member of Parliament for Nsawam/Adoagyiri and Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has called on his colleagues in Parliament to let go, calls by some Majority Members for the president to honour his promise to them by sacking the Finance Minister.

The Member of Parliament feels the economy is getting back on track and the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, should be allowed to work.

This comes at the back of a call by Andy Appiah-Kubi, Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North calling on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to honour a promise made last year to fire Ken Ofori-Atta from the Finance Ministry.

Ofori-Atta was untouched in a recent ministerial shake-up that saw Akufo-Addo nominate seven persons for ministerial and deputy positions in his government.

The Majority Chief Whip who has openly declared his support for the Vice President said Members of Parliament should look at the larger picture of the 2024 general election and tone down on their demand.

He made the call in an interview on Badwam on Adom TV.