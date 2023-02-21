As part of activities to improve communication between students, teaching and learning and also getting students in the Fanteakwa South District of the Eastern Region to be critical thinkers, the district education directorate in collaboration with the district assembly has organized a debate competition for junior high schools in the district.

The maiden edition of the debate which was held at the Osino Presbyterian Church was fiercely contested by schools in the district.

According to the education directorate, the aim of healthy competition is to help change the status quo in terms of quality education and improve the confidence of all students in the district.

The Basic and Second Cycle Schools Coordinator Madam Patricia Benuyenah spoke to Citi News about the importance of the debate to both teachers and students in the district.

“Throughout my monitoring and supervision, I realized that there was a gap at the JHS level that activities that will improve the communication of students, especially the confidence they need were non-existent in schools, so I spoke to the various supervisors, and we got the approval from the district director of education. We are talking about digital literacy, critical thinking and good communication skills and research, so this debate is giving all the students the ability to improve their public speaking and will improve as time goes on”.

The special guest of honour, the District Chief Executive, Ernest Ofosu, in an interview with Citi News after presenting the awards to the winners pledged the assembly’s commitment to improving education in the district.

“The government of Ghana under the able leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has shown that education is the key hence the various interventions in the sector. Our commitment in the sector can not be overemphasized, I will do everything within my power to assist all schools in the district to improve infrastructure, teaching and learning materials and ensure that teachers are motivated to give up their best”.

On his part, the Fanteakwa South District Education Director, Matthew Adubo indicated that the debate will improve the reading abilities of students in the district.

“It is going to improve teaching and learning in the district because the debate was in English, so it will improve their reading abilities and the rebuttals will also let them think critically to prove their points.”

At the end of the intense competition, Osino East Circuit was adjudged the winners of the maiden debate with Osino West Circuit and Ehiamankyene coming in as 1st and 2nd runner ups respectively.

Master Okyere David from Osino west circuit was voted the outstanding debator boys category and Otiwa Joyce from Busosu circuit won the girl’s category.