A former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, on Friday, February 10, joined Pensioner bondholders to picket at the Finance Ministry.

This is the fifth time that members of the Pensioner Bondholders Forum are picketing at the Finance Ministry to demand a total exemption of their investments from the Domestic Debt Exchange programme.

The government has proposed a 15% coupon rate, but the group of about 50 retirees say they will not accept any haircuts on their investments as their livelihoods depend on the proceeds from these investments.

One pensioner bondholder told Citi News, “the only term we understand now is a total exemption. They exempted pension funds so we the retirees will return to picket again.”

“I will come and sleep here because the investments I made are what I used to pay for my drugs”, another added.

Government’s extended window for bondholders to complete the tender processes as part of the controversial Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) elapses today, February 10, 2023.

The extension from the February 7 deadline was to create a window for the bondholders who experienced technical glitches to complete the online processes for tendering their bonds.

The Ministry of Finance says it is receiving the needed response from various stakeholders and individuals after it opened a three-day administrative window