Beginning March 31, 2023, passengers flying into the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) will not be mandated to fill out any landing card.

This is one of the measures the airport is implementing to streamline operations and increase its competitiveness on a worldwide scale.

The move is also expected to reduce facility wait times.

The announcement was made on Facebook by Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia following a meeting with some aviation industry players.

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), the Ghana Immigration Service, the National Security Agency, and the Ministry of Interior were among those in the engagement.

Also, present were the Minister for Public Enterprises, the Minister for Transportation and his deputy.

“It was decided, inter alia, that airline passengers travelling to Ghana will, from 31st March 2023, no longer be required to fill out landing cards. This is because the same information can be obtained electronically”, the Vice President wrote.

The Ministry of Interior and the Ghana Immigration Service have been instructed, to among other things, ensure that the KIA’s E-gates are operational this year for use by travellers using their passports or Ghana cards.

Furthermore, the processes that passengers go through at KIA will be streamlined in order to drastically reduce the time spent by passengers and avoid duplication.

The new process flow is scheduled to go live on March 31, 2023.



