The National Democratic Congress’ South African Council of Elders Chairman and the Group Chairman of Allied Consortiums, Mr. Benjamin Kofi Quashie has cast doubts on the Nana Akufo-Addo’s government’s ability to honour the new bond arrangements.

According to him, the former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo’s participation in the picketing at the Finance Ministry to demand the exclusion of pensioners from the new bond arrangement shows that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government cannot be trusted.

“This government is not one that you can trust. This government is not one you can go home and believe that whatever they’re doing in terms of the debt structure is something that would inure to the benefit of pensioners”, he stated.

Grounding his reason why government can’t be trusted, he argued that, during the Covid-19 period, the government sold bonds and misapplied the money as revealed by the Auditor General’s report.

“Now the same government comes beseeching everyone to come and help out in the name of Domestic Debt Exchange Programme. How can one trust such a government?”, he quizzed.

“The arrogance, the sheer arrogance with which they are doing it is nauseating,” the Allied Consortiums Group Chair added.

The SA National Democratic Congress Council of Elders Chairman was speaking in an interview with Joy News when he made those remarks.

“We have a president who promised to fight galamsey. What has happened to that? How do you trust such a government with your money?” he quizzed again.

According to him, when the issues of the Debt Exchange Programme started, the president, the Finance Minister and other government spokespersons said there won’t be a haircut.