The selection committee of Parliament has reconstituted the committees of the house following a reshuffle in the leadership of the Minority caucus.

The re-composition was based on the standing orders of Parliament to offer the new leaders of the minority group the opportunity to effectively discharge their duties on the committees.

Excerpts of proceedings from Parliament on the re-composition of committees read, “at the beginning of this meeting, the Minority caucus effected some changes with the leadership. Mr. Speaker the changes necessitated a recomposition of some of the committees in order to ensure smooth running.

Another MP said, “Mr. Speaker, I encourage colleagues to approve this changes to allow the new leadership of the minority to participate at the committee levels”.

The Speaker of Parliament said, “approval has been given to the recomposition of the committees that have clearly been stated in the report, and it takes immediate effect. Honourable members, we will be getting similar reports on other changes. We are likely to do one for the changes that are taking place on the majority side”.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in January 2023 reshuffled its leadership in Parliament replacing Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu with Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson.

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembelle also replaced Ketu North MP, James Klutse Avedzi as the Deputy Minority Leader while Kwame Governs Agbodza replaced Asawase MP, Muntaka Mubarak as the Minority Chief Whip.

The various parliamentary committees include:

Committees of Parliament

Standing Committees

Appointments

Business

Committee of Selection

Finance

Gender and Children

Government Assurance

House

Judiciary

Members Holding Offices of Profit

Privileges

Public Accounts

Special Budget

Standing Orders

Subsidiary Legislation

Select Committees

Communications

Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs

Defence and Interior

Education

Employment, Social Welfare and State Enterprises

Environment, Science and Technology

Food, Agriculture and Cocoa Affairs

Foreign Affairs

Health

Lands and Forestry

Local Government and Rural Development

Mines and Energy

Roads and Transport

Trade, Industry and Tourism

Works and Housing

Youth, Sports and Culture