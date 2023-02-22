The Minority caucus in Parliament is sticking to its position not to approve any of the ministerial nominees despite participating in the vetting process.

The Minority had stated on Monday that they will not approve any of the nominees selected by President Nana Akufo-Addo to fill some vacant positions in government.

The decision followed a directive by the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Kwetey, for Minority members on the Appointments Committee to reject all the nominees.

A section of the public had, however, hoped that the position of the Minority will be altered after participating in the two-day vetting process and particularly grilling some of the appointees for long periods.

The Majority caucus in Parliament on Tuesday also appealed to the National Democratic Congress as well as the Minority caucus to rescind the decision not to approve the new ministers.

Addressing the media, the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh appealed to the NDC and its members in Parliament to support the approval of the ministerial nominees.

“I just want our colleagues to understand that for the sake of unity, and the desire for us to forge a working relationship, this is their major decision. In terms of the fact that they are coming into leadership, this is the first time more or less they are going to make such a significant decision”.

But speaking to the media on Tuesday, Minority Chief Whip, Governs Kwame Agbodza, said their position remains the same.

The Adaklu MP added that their decision was based on principles and not personal interest.

“We stated earlier initially that it has nothing to do with the personalities. We also stated that it was based on principles and that the country’s debt levels were unsustainable and government should find a way of realigning ministries.

“As we speak there is no movement in terms of our decision not to support at this stage, so nothing has changed in our position about approval or disapproval of the nominees.”

The nominees vetted include Bryan Acheampong, who will head the Ministry of Food and Agriculture replacing Dr Afriyie Akoto who resigned to pursue his presidential vision; Stephen Asamoah Boateng will also oversee the affairs of the Chieftaincy Ministry.

The rest are OB Amoah, the MP for Akwapim South now Minister of State at the Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development Ministry and Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, MP for Karaga now Minister of State designate at the Finance Ministry.