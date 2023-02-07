Black Stars Winger, Christian Atsu has been rescued after he was trapped under rubble in a huge earthquake, according to reports.

Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, a Turkish journalist who has keenly followed the development since Monday reported on Tuesday that, “Christian Atsu has been pulled from the wreckage alive!”

Christian Atsu enkazdan canlı olarak çıkarıldı! — Yağız Sabuncuoğlu (@yagosabuncuoglu) February 7, 2023

He however said search and rescue efforts continue for Hatayspor Sporting Director, Taner Savut.

Reports say over 4000 people had died following the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Atsu and Hatayspor’s sporting director Taner Savut went missing on Monday after a building they were in collapsed after a massive earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria.

The earthquake hit hard in Kahramanmaras, where Hatayspor is based.

Atsu, who has three kids with his wife Marie-Claire, plays for Hatayspor, who he joined last summer.

Atsu, who scored deep into stoppage time on Saturday to secure a 1-0 win over Kasimpasa, left St James’ Park during the summer of 2021 after making 121 appearances for the club.

He joined Chelsea from Porto for £ 3.5 million in 2013 but didn’t make a single appearance for the Premier League giants.

Atsu took in loans at Vitesse, Everton, Bournemouth, Malaga and Newcastle.

And the Magpies made his deal permanent in 2017 after Atsu played a key role in their promotion from the Championship.

The ace ended up making 86 appearances for Newcastle before joining Al-Raed in 2021.

Atsu moved to Hatayspor last summer and has one goal in four games for the Turks.