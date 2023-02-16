One of the co-sponsors of the Heritage Caravan 2023, Hollard Insurance Ghana Limited has expressed delight at their partnership with Citi TV/Citi FM in organizing the undoubtedly, most revealing tour event on the Ghanaian calendar.

Delivering innovative and customized insurance solutions since 1993, Hollard Ghana said it hopes the one-week tour by the Caravan will help it inculcate in patrons and Ghanaians, the habit of normalizing insurance and increase subscriptions.

Speaking on Breakfast Daily on Citi TV, the head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Cynthia Ofori Dwumfuo said it is a fantastic idea of partnering with the Heritage Caravan on a third occasion as the previous two recorded huge successes.

She also applauded Citi TV/Citi FM for being a great and beneficial partner over the years.

“It is great partnering with Citi TV because Citi TV does everything to also enable us to achieve our goal. It is our goal to ensure that we insert ourselves in people’s lives which is why we are doing the Heritage Caravan.”

She added that Hollard Ghana is poised to make “people understand that insurance is a lifestyle, and it is the safety net for you.”

With over 150 patrons who are billed to tour 14 regions out of 16 in one week starting from March 4, 2023, the Heritage Caravan intends to give patrons a touch and feel of Ghana.

Since its inception in 2016, the Caravan has been to all regions of the country, visiting tourist sites like the Mole National Park, the Military Museum and Bonwire Kente Exhibition in the Ashanti Region, the Slave Memorial at Assin Manso, Elmina Castle, the Larabanga Mosque – one of Ghana’s architectural masterpieces, the village on stilts; Nzulezu, and the crocodile pond at Paga amongst others.

This year’s Caravan will for the first time be making a stop at Amedzofe to explore the majestic mountain Gemi in the Volta Region.

The Heritage Caravan 2023 is powered by Citi TV in partnership with the Ghana Tourism Authority with support from Citi FM and proudly sponsored by Hollard Ghana, the European Union, Malta Guinness, Ebony Condoms, GOIL Company Ltd., National Lotteries Authority, Voltic Mineral Water and Colgate Natural Extracts Toothpaste.