The Manager for Marketing at the National Lottery Authority (NLA) and head of the Caritas Lottery Platform, Bernard Boamah says his outfit is committed to contributing to the promotion of Ghanaian arts and culture through this year’s Heritage Caravan organised by Citi TV and Citi FM.

Mr. Boamah lauded the contribution of Heritage Caravan in promoting Ghanaian arts and culture since its inception in 2016.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM, Mr. Boamah said NLA is people-centered and has over the years, been funnelling returns from promotions back to society to invest in some four cardinal areas believed to have the potential to improve the standard of living of Ghanaians.

“When we ran a consumer promo activity, or we regulate same, payments made for the service on the [Caritas Lottery] platform, it doesn’t stay with the NLA, it goes back to society through the NLA Good Courses Foundation which focuses on four thematic areas including youth development, education, healthcare, arts, and culture.”

He explained that the Authority also prioritizes the protection of the lottery public for which reason it regulates promotions to ensure equity.

Ghanaian consumers need to be protected, which is why the NLA Act ensures regulation to protect consumers and compel companies to honour winners’ the promised lottery prizes after going through a vetting process.”

“You believe in Ghana, NLA also believes in Ghana, and we are giving back to Ghana,” he told the host, Bernard Avle.

This year, the Heritage Caravan will start from Greater Accra, through to Eastern Region, Ashanti Region, Upper East Region, Savannah Region, Northern Region, through to North West, Bono Region, Ahafo Region, Bono East region, Western north, Western Region, and the Central Region of Ghana.

It is a week-long road trip, which takes participants on a tour of various regions in Ghana, with the aim of experiencing the rich culture, dynamic traditions, and historical excerpts of the Ghanaian heritage.

