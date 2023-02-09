The Weija Gbawe Municipal Assembly has begun dredging major river bodies and streams that pass through the municipality ahead of the rainy season.

According to the assembly, the estuary that connects to the Weija dam will also not be left out in the exercise while promising to demolish structures on waterways.

During the rainy season in 2022, the Weija Gbawe enclave was one of the hardest hit as hundreds of houses were submerged.

The spillage of the Weija dam did not also help matters as it went beyond its banks and destroyed properties worth thousands of Ghana cedis in the area.

The Weija Gbawe Assembly has thus begun desilting river bodies and streams that connect to the Weija dam.

Patrick Kumor, the Chief Executive for Weija Gbawe Municipal Assembly, who embarked on an inspection tour of the ongoing dredging works said the exercise is meant to prevent flooding in the area this year.

He said the spillage of the Weija dam was a result of the dam overflowing its banks which contributed to flooding in the enclave.

Although the MCE admitted that financial challenges delayed the commencement of the dredging works, he was hopeful that major parts will be covered before the rains set in.

He urged various households within the Municipality to endeavour to clean the various gutters within their enclave.

“Last year we marked a few structures to be pulled down. We are hoping that by the end of this month, some action will be taken on those structures. Be rest assured that we will not kowtow to any indiscipline or people taking the laws into their own hands. We have given them an ultimatum to move from those areas. If they don’t move, we will have no choice but to pull the structures off this month,” Mr. Kumor stated.

The Member of Parliament for the Weija Gbawe constituency, Tina Naa Ayele Mensah who was part of the entourage urged persons living within the catchment area of the Weija dam to move to safer grounds to protect lives and properties.