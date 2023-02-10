The former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, has threatened to sue the government if funds of pensioners are included in the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

Speaking to journalists after she joined a group of pensioners to picket at the Finance Ministry on Friday, February 10, the former Chief Justice described the government’s decision as inhumane, sheer wickedness and outright disrespectful.

“The Minister of Finance should better go back to the drawing board and come up with a better proposal otherwise nobody is going to agree to it. I am encouraging people not to agree with it. A contract is a contract, and it must be respected and if you want to renegotiate, come to the table with humility and come with ‘yesable’ proposal,” the former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo said on Friday, February 10.

She also slammed the government for messing up the economy and attempting to forcibly include their pension funds in the domestic debt restructuring exercise.

“We have had our ups and downs. A lot of us were from generations where we were encouraged to save for tomorrow and all that. We have been through times where all your savings become nonsense because of some government policies, then over the years, bit by bit, people have become more confident in the economy and investments.

“Quite a number of people here today, when they retired last two years, they have put everything into government bonds. It is a contract and now all of a sudden, you virtually want to force them to agree with you that the repayment of the yield of their investment should be as you dictate it. Why?”

Madam Sophia Akuffo called on the government to be transparent and account to Ghanaians what has led to the current economic crisis and what all the loans were used for.

“Why are we in the mess? Nobody has fully explained to us, yes we took debt, what was it used for? And where is the accountability? Exactly what was it used for? You are not telling us about how you are going to be able to make things better but just that ‘help me and I help you’, no, you help yourself first, let me see you doing something serious because we have seen these sorts of things too many times.

“I am over 70 years now, I am no longer government employed, my mouth has been ungagged, and I am talking, and I am saying that we have failed, and it is important that the elderly should be respected. I find this wicked, I find it disrespectful, I find it unlawful, I find it totally wrong.”