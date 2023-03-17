Atsu’s wife, Marie-Claire Rupio, broke down during her tribute to her late husband while ex-Black Stars players- John Mensah and John Paintsil were seen visibly inconsolable as they filed past the remains of the late ex-Black Stars player.

The solemn funeral service included a display of traditional artefacts from the star’s tribesmen amidst the sorrow and tears.

Other personalities that thronged the forecourt of the State House in Accra on Friday, March 17, 2023, included; Director General of the Ghana Prisons Service, Isaac Kofi Egyir, Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Opare, Henry Quartey, Greater Accra Regional Minister, President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku and other executives, some high ranking sportsmen and other political figures including MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.

Below are photos from the funeral service: