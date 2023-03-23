The National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) is calling on the government to demonstrate political commitment towards running of Student Loan Trust Fund (SLTF) to curb delays in the disbursement of student loans.

The student group additionally want government to listen to its plea for GETFund to be uncapped in order to ensure agencies such as the Student Loan Trust Fund receive the necessary financial resources to deliver on their mandate.

Both NUGS and the University Students Association of Ghana have in recent times been mounting pressure on the Student Loan Trust Fund to release funds to students after months of delay.

USAG for instance hinted at plans to resort to all legal means including picketing and demonstration to press home their demand for the disbursement of student loans.

But speaking to Citi News, President of NUGS, Dennis Appiah Larbi said their engagement with SLTF has yielded positive results as over five thousand students have so far received their loans with the Fund promising to soon disburse funds to students who are yet to receive theirs in the second tranche.

He however proposed the uncapping of GETFund together with a political commitment on the path of government to address issues of delays in the disbursement of funds.

“We have submitted a petition on the capping of GETFund. Our belief is that the funds that are supposed to move from GETFund to the Student Loan can be facilitated if GETFund is uncapped. We will call on the government to listen to our petition and uncap GETFund to release funds to beneficiaries.”

Dennis Appiah Larbi further appealed to past beneficiaries of the student loan to repay the loans in order to sustain the Fund as government funding to the agency delays.