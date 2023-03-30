The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced to the general public that due to maintenance works being carried out by the Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC) at the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant (GPP), gas supply for power generation has been affected.

According to the ECG, some power plants will be impacted for the next two weeks which will cause some outages for power consumers across the country.

The Energy Ministry in a statement promised that measures are in place to procure additional gas from Nigeria to deal with the impending adverse effects.

The Ghana Grid Company Ltd (GRIDCo) in a separate statement revealed that there will be a minimal interruption in power supply to some ECG customers.

The statement added that ECG will therefore issue an outage timetable by Friday, 31st March, to inform customers accordingly.