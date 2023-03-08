The Emergency Medical Technicians Association of Ghana (EMTAG) under the National Ambulance Service has held its 2nd quadrennial delegates conference.

The conference which was held at GNAT Hall in Ejisu-Kumasi was on the theme “Uniting our front to advance the welfare of EMTs amidst current economic challenges”.

Speaking to the press, the Chief Executive Officer for the service, Prof. Ahmed Nuhu Zachariah advised the EMTs to continue to be dedicated to their work and assured them that the current scheme of work for the service captures the interest of all.

“The uniqueness of the scheme of work of the National Ambulance Service is that everybody’s interest is captured, once you found yourself in the service you are not disadvantaged, you will rise through the rank. I will urge you all to continue with your hard work and dedication,” he said

Principal Advance EMT, Micheal Gaani who has been voted as their National President for the second time also urged the Board and Management of the National Ambulance service to continue to support the association in order to help address issues affecting EMTs.

“The support of the Board and that of the management that we have received over the years is something we need badly and not only from our side. They also need the support of EMTAG in order to help provide solutions to challenges confronting EMTs”.

Emergency Medical Technicians Association of Ghana is aimed at promoting EMS in Ghana through advocacy, education and research, it was rebranded five(5) years ago.