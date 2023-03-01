Former Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, Eugene Boakye Antwi, has questioned the reason behind the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta’s continuous stay in office despite earlier calls for his resignation or dismissal.

Mr. Boakye Antwi, who is also the Member of Parliament for the Subin constituency in the Ashanti Region, cannot fathom why Mr. Ofori-Atta is still leading negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $3 billion bailout package, although there are competent persons within the party to handle such duties.

Speaking on Face to Face on Citi TV, the Subin MP who has in the past mounted a campaign to get Mr. Ofori-Atta kicked out asked: “what is so special about Ken Ofori-Atta that the ordinary NPP member doesn’t have?”

The Subin Member of Parliament said running a bank cannot be equated to successfully running an economy of a country such as Ghana.

“We cannot all run banks but some of us have common sense, that is why we are Members of Parliament.”

“When I go to subin, I see poverty, I see hardship, and I see people suffering and all these are due to the economy and the person running the economy,” he told Umaru Sanda Amadu on Face to Face.