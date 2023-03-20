A flagbearer hopeful, Kojo Bonsu, will on Wednesday, March 22, file his nomination form at the party’s head office to contest the primaries scheduled for May 13.

Mr. Bonsu who had scheduled to file his forms on Tuesday postponed to Wednesday due to a planned event by the national executives of the NDC dubbed: “The True State of the Nation Address.”

“This is as a result of a formal request from the party’s National Executives Committee (NEC) due to the True State of the Nation Address scheduled for today, Monday 2pm at UPSA to be addressed by Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah,” a statement issued by Kojo Bonsu said.

He encouraged his supporters to attend the party’s event.

“Kojo Bonsu entreats his teaming supporters and all party faithful to attend today’s event as he will be present together with his team,” he stated.

In a similar development, another flagbearer hopeful, Ernest Kwaku Kobeah who was scheduled to submit his form today, Monday will now have to do that on Tuesday.

He also gave a similar excuse for his decision.

“The change of date is due to the presentation of the True State of Nations Address by the Party Leadership today. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” Mr. Kobeah indicated in a statement.

Read below Kojo Bonsu’s full statement