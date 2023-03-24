The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) says it has recorded a reduction in road traffic crashes, injuries and deaths from 2022 through to the beginning of 2023.

According to NRSA, provisional figures gathered from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, indicate that there were consistent month-by-month reductions in 2022.

NSRA said the MTTD recorded 14,960 crashes, 15,690 injuries and 2,373 deaths representing 7.55%, 1.54% and 20.1% reductions in 2022.

A statement issued by the NRSA on March 23, said, “the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) is encouraged by the continuous reductions in Road Traffic Crashes, Injuries and Deaths (CIDs) from the year 2022 through to this year 2023”.

NRSA added, “provisional statistics available at the Authority, gathered from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, indicates that the CIDs saw consistent month-by-month reductions in 2022 ending the year with 14,960 crashes, 15,690 injuries and 2,373 deaths representing 7.55%, 1.54% and 20.1% reductions, respectively, compared to the year 2021”.

The NRSA stated that a 31.56% reduction in crashes was recorded between January and February 2023, compared with the same period in 2022.

“For January and February this year, according to the statistics gathered by the Police, there have been 2,222 recorded crashes, 2,452 recorded injuries and 321 recorded deaths representing 15.35%, 8.27% and 31.56% reductions, respectively, compared with the same period last year,” the NRSA emphasised in its statement.

The NRSA was elated with the reductions in commercial vehicles, private vehicles and motorcycles involved in crashes within the last two months of 2023.

NRSA in its statement stated that, “the statistics also show similar reductions in the number of Pedestrians knocked down on the road by 23.78%, as well as the total number of Vehicles Involved in road crashes by 12.63%. The NRSA is particularly enthused with the recorded reductions in the number of commercial vehicles, private vehicles and motorcycles involved in crashes, in the 2 months under review, by 23.17%, 10.74% and 15.85%, respectively”.

Click here to read here the full statement by NSRA