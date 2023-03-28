The Management of Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly (ONMA), has given a 21-day ultimatum to persons who have erected unauthorized billboards in parts of the municipality to remove them or else face the full rigours of the law.

According to the Assembly, it is illegal for persons to erect billboards without the proper approval.

The Assembly also gave persons who have abandoned their vehicles on the shoulders of roads a 14-moratorium to remove them.

The Assembly said it’s not enthused about unlawful blockage of roads in the municipality for public events such as parties, funerals and weddings without permit.

Read below the full statement by the Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly

March 27, 2023

All News Editors

For Immediate Release

REMOVAL OF UNAUTHORIZED BILL BOARDS AND CARS

The Management of Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly (ONMA) has noted with concern the alarming rate of abandoned vehicles on many roads within the Municipality.

The phenomena which the Assembly finds disturbing is gaining grounds posing problems for drivers, pedestrians and other road users.

The Assembly equally finds worrying the surge in the erection of unauthorized Billboards, Sign-Boards and other forms of advertisements including posters and banners contrary to Section 181 of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936).

ONMA is also not enthused about the unlawful blockage of roads in the Municipality for public events such as parties, funerals, weddings among others without permit from the Assembly.

Despite depriving the Assembly, the much-needed funds for developmental projects, the Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly takes a serious view of these persistent infractions and wishes to use this medium to caution all offenders to desist from these acts or face the full rigors of the law.

Per the Bye-Law, a prospective advertiser shall not choose a site for the erection of a bill or sign-board unless it has been inspected and approved by the Department of Physical Planning of the Assembly.

It is for this reason that the Assembly in exercise of its powers give all defaulters in the case of unauthorized bill boards a Twenty-one-day (21) ultimatum to remove all unsanctioned bill boards situated in any part of the Municipality.

Similarly, all persons with abandoned vehicles on streets and on the shoulders of the road are given a 14-day moratorium to remove them.

In the case of the unauthorized roadblocks, residents are urged to secure permits from the Assembly before organizing any public event on streets and roads in the Municipality.

Offenders will be arrested and prosecuted.

This notwithstanding, the Assembly invites persons, companies, entities and other agencies with the intension of mounting Billboards, Sign-Boards and other forms of advertisements to contact the Assembly for the necessary processes and procedures.

We also call on the citizenry to report persons engaged in these acts to the Assembly on 0302914268.

ONMA urges the general public to support its activities in order to live up to its vision of becoming a “Model Municipality In Excellence”.

HON. BOYE LARYEA

THE MUNICIPAL CHIEF EXECUTIVE

REXFORD FRIMPONG

PERSONAL ASSISTANT