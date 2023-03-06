OmniBSIC Bank over the weekend took to some principal streets of Accra to embark on a health walk as part of the commitment of the Bank to ensure that staff of the company live healthily and live right.

The health walk under the theme: “Better Health Starts Here”, was organized by the Bank to champion the need for staff to exercise regularly to promote healthy living and also to create a corporate bond.

Over 1,000 Management, employees and customers embarked on the ten-kilometre walk which commenced at Burma Camp Sports Complex and ended at the same venue for an aerobics session.

The walk saw other corporate institutions like Ashfoam, Bidvest and other companies join OmniBSIC Bank.

The Managing Director of OmniBSIC Bank, Daniel Asiedu, explained that the health walk was organized to remind staff that “good health is better than wealth”.

According to him, the health walk also symbolizes unity and readiness to work in the interest of the people.

Mr. Asiedu added that the health walk will be held once or twice in the quarter of the year.

He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to existing and prospective customers and urged them to continue doing business with them.

See pictures here: