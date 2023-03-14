The Police have arrested one more suspect wanted in connection with the violent disturbances that occurred during the National Democratic Congress’ National Youth and Women’s Congress held on December 10, 2022, at Cape Coast in the Central Region.

The suspect, Fuseini Lukman Yidana, was arrested at Tamale Cultural Centre on 9th March 2023 and is currently in police custody to be put before court to face justice.

This brings to seven (7) the number of people arrested so far in connection with the disturbances.

The six earlier arrested are Abdul Halid Shaibu alias Oluu, Ibrahim Razak, Iddrisu Abass alias Jango, Dawda Mohammed Nazir, Dawda Hassan and Hajj Abdul-Fataw Adams.

Police in a statement indicated that “the face of the suspect has been shown because he had been declared wanted together with his image already displayed in our quest to seek public assistance in getting him and the rest arrested.”

“The intelligence operations are still ongoing to get the remaining 9 suspects arrested, “it added.