Six persons have been confirmed dead after the vehicle they were travelling in got involved in an accident Saturday morning at King David Commercial College between Akuse and Kpong in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality.

According to eyewitnesses the Hyundai grace commercial vehicle from Juapong heading towards Accra with registration number GB 4642-20 on reaching the King David Commercial college while trying to overtake a stationary truck crashed head-on with an oncoming truck with registration number GT 6473 21 fully loaded with railway lines with an embossed pass permit from the Ministry of Railways Development.

Both the injured and dead were quickly rushed to the Akuse government hospital by rescue operators consisting of personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service, Ambulance Service and the Akuse Police where medical officers at the hospital confirmed the deaths.

Six other persons, two males and four females are currently on admission at the Akuse Government Hospital with two in critical condition.

The situation resulted in a gridlock for several hours until the police who have begun investigations into the cause of the accident managed to control the traffic congestion on that stretch.