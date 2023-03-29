The Electricity Company of Ghana National Taskforce has descended on residents of Pambros in the Weija Municipality where hundreds of illegal connections have been discovered.

According to ECG, residents have deliberately bypassed the installed meters to consume power without paying.

ECG National taskforce is in the community with armed police personnel to disconnect them from the national grid.

A resident who paid for an illegally connected meter said “when I moved to the house, the electricity was running abnormally, so I decided to take matters into my own hands. I thought going to the ECG would be a long process, and so I resorted to a faster means.”

”I got a friend to connect me with someone who got me the meter for GH¢1000.”