The 1998-year group of the Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (PRESEC), Legon has kickstarted the construction of ceremonial grounds for the school’s growing population.

The ceremonial grounds expected to be completed in September will comprise a platform that will accommodate dignitaries, a car park, parade grounds, and over 30 canopies.

The Project dubbed “PRESEC Ceremonial Grounds” is a legacy initiative by the year group which aims at accommodating more than 3,500 students population at a time.

The project which will also see the organisation of the school’s 85th Speech and prize-giving day by the year group is estimated at GH¢ 1 million.

Speaking to Citi News, the Legacy Committee Chair of the PRESEC Legon ceremonial Grounds Project, Abdul Nasser Alidu explained that, his year group was inspired by the lack of space for the increasing student population.

“PRESEC like most other schools now have a huge population that does not fit in one area for gatherings.

“The bigger assembly hall can contain 1,200 students but at every point in time, there are more than 3,500 students on campus. So, if they need to hold an event, they hold it outside. So, you see students carrying their seats to go and sit and all of that. It’s not nice for a school of PRESEC caliber”, he noted.

For his part, the headmaster of PRESEC, David Odjidja indicated that he was excited after a series of engagements with past students resulted in the quest to embark on the project.

According to him, when the project is completed, it will serve a lot of purposes including the organisation of its worship services, entertainment among others.

“When this (project) is done, it will be one of its kind in the country and probably beyond. So, we want to thank you for such a dedication and commitment to give this facility”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Global President for the PRESEC Alumni, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong urged the old students to see to the completion of the entire project as he has had similar experiences where some past year groups decide to do something for the school and end up not completing.

On her part, Dr. Demi Priscilla Letsa, the President of the 1998-year group of the Aburi Girls Senior High School who came to solidarize with their PRESEC male colleagues said they have taken a cue of the gesture and will replicate that in their alma mater.