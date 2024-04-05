The Ghana Police Service, through an intelligence-led operation and investigation, has arrested Six (6) persons including Four (4) Juveniles who are all Students of Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC), Legon, Accra for staging a kidnapping incident.

The two(2) adults among the six (6) are Isaac Kissi Adjei alias Kofi Black and Courage Teiko alias Timmy.

The Police in a statement noted that preliminary investigations revealed that one of the juveniles, in an attempt to extort money from his parents to enable him to travel abroad, conspired with the others to stage the kidnapping incident.

In the process, they demanded an amount of Three Hundred and Forty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH₵ 340,000.00) as ransom from the alleged victim’s parents.

The investigation further disclosed that the juveniles together with the two others succeeded in collecting an amount of Twenty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH₵20,000.00) of the total ransom demanded.

In line with best practice, the identities of the juveniles have been withheld and their Parents and Guardians have been duly informed, as Police investigations into the incident continue.