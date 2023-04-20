Akwaaba Magic has announced its latest must-watch show “Madam,” set to premiere on May 8, 2023.

The show has been the talk of the town for weeks, with fans eagerly anticipating the reveal of the lead actress.

And finally, top actress Joselyn Dumas has been unveiled as the lead, taking on the role of the fearless and feisty, Madam.

“Madam” is an enthralling drama series that takes viewers on a journey through the life of a woman who will stop at nothing to achieve power. Joselyn Dumas brings her incredible talent and skill to the role, a complex character who is both a humanitarian and a manipulator.

On the one hand, Madam is dedicated to rehabilitating young girls who have been broken by life’s challenges. However, on the other hand, she uses these same girls for sexual favors for men in power, leveraging their vulnerability to advance her own interests.

Some of the key cast include Lucky Lawson, Michael Katahena, Salma Mumin, Dean Amegashie, Jasmine Baroudi, Adomaa, Godwin Namboh, and other amazing talents.

According to the Head of Marketing at Multichoice Ghana, Afua Kissi-Nyame, “We’re thrilled to have Joselyn Dumas as the lead actress in ‘Madam’ alongside so many amazing talents. They bring Madam to life in a way that will captivate audiences and keep them coming back for more. With its powerful storyline and exceptional production values, ‘Madam’ is a show that we’re proud to bring to our viewers.”

This gripping drama promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats, with each episode revealing more about Madam and the lengths she will go to maintain her hold on power.

Get ready to experience the thrill of “Madam” when it premieres on 8th May, showing Mondays to Fridays exclusively on Akwaaba Magic DStv channel 150 and GOtv Channel 102.

Stay connected on *759# and don’t miss out on this must-watch drama series that is sure to leave you wanting more.