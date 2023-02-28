DStv and GOtv in collaboration with Akwaaba magic organized a free health screening for the public at the Achimota Retail Centre on Friday, 24th February with the cast of their high-flying Show Accra Medic.

The health screening included a range of tests to help identify potential health issues, such as blood pressure checks, cholesterol testing, typhoid, dental, blood sugar monitoring, and BMI measurements. These tests were quick, non-invasive, and provided valuable insights into health status.

The event featured health experts who were on hand and answered any questions about beneficiaries’ health and provided advice on how to improve their overall well-being. In addition, there was a variety of educational resources available to help people learn more about healthy living and preventive care.

The cast of Accra medic graced the event with their presence in their scrubs and costumes to engage and connect with their fans and beneficiaries. In attendance were Aaron Adatsi, Kweku Elliot, Edward, Kufuor, Evelyn Addo, and the Producer of the show, Julia Apea.

“We believe that access to healthcare should be a right, not a privilege,” said Afua Kissi- Nyame; Head of Marketing at Multichoice. “This free health screening event is our way of giving back to the community and helping people take control of their health.”

“We are here today to have a one-on-one with our community for the people who watch us and the people who don’t. This event is open to everyone, regardless of age and Gender. Simply show up and take advantage of the valuable opportunity to take care of your health and have fun with the Cast. ” she added.

“We are very grateful to Dstv and Gotv for this initiative. It has helped me a lot because I have always wanted to go for check-ups, but I didn’t have the means to do so.” said Awudu, one of the beneficiaries.

Stay connected to DStv and GOtv and watch Accra Medic Showing Every Wednesday and Thursday, 8:30 pm on Akwaaba Magic, DStv Ch 150 and GOtv 101.