Future Global Resources, a mining firm in the Prestea-Huni-Valley Municipality has called on the Media Coalition against Illegal Mining to help put a spotlight on threats of causing mayhem on its operations by illegal mining groups from Prestea to get government and security agencies to stop them from carrying out their threats on the mines.

The Prestea group in a letter sighted by Citi News which is addressed to the Prestea-Huni-Valley Municipality, the MP, Chiefs and the Regional Minister, threatened mayhem on the workers and properties of the Future Global Resources mines if it does not heed to calls to allow them to operate their illegal mines on some parts of the company’s concession and address other concerns of the community.

“If persuasion fails, force must be applied. So we are moving out now and I mean now. We have planned to embark on a deadly and relentless demonstration to cripple and destroy the activities of the company. In spite of that, we are urging all concerned citizens of Prestea and its environs to be wary of that. We will put a halt to their activities from top to down by all means and make sure that we make the company unmanageable if they will not let us live. We will handle their workers and personnel in our own way”, they threatened.

The group further warned about the extent of the damage they intend to cause backed by other militants if their demands are not met.

“We will make sure that no productivity goes on. The target will be on their vehicles, trucks, machines, plant, water, security personnel who go on night shift and patrol. The demonstration is backed by other external forces and militants who are ever ready to do anything when ordered to fight for the freedom of Prestea and its environs. The target is very wide and broad. This demonstration will be the worst of its kind in the history of Prestea. People are ready to sacrifice their blood for this. It’s more like Gorilla battle“, they emphasised their threat.

Reacting to the threats, the Head of the Stakeholder Communications and Community Engagement Department at Future Global Resources Mines, Robert Gyamfi, told Citi News they take the threats very seriously and have started engaging the group.

“We are alarmed, and we are taking it seriously and that it requires immediate stakeholder involvement, especially the government of Ghana and the security agencies. So we have had meetings with Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) of the Prestea Huni Valley municipality”.

“We have had the Regional Police Commander calling all the key architects behind this letter, and we have had a meeting with them. I can assure that, they have been asked to sign a bond so that no one will take the law into their hands and inflict any injury or destruction on the company. Beyond that the traditional authorities have also been relevant in such matters, and we’ve as well reached out.

He said they have enhanced the security of the workers.

“We have presented our case to Chamber of Mines as well as the Minerals Commission and in addition to that, we are also enhancing our security because we can’t take chances. In terms of what happened, we feel that it is bad in the wake of what happened at Wassa limited,” he said.

He called on the Media Coalition against Illegal Mining to bring pressure on government to protect lives and their operations.

“I don’t think that any stakeholder should sit comfortably and think that it is an empty threat. It can happen especially when the tone of the letter indicates that they will solicit help from other areas. We seek the media to also help get the Media Coalition Against Illegal Mining and that will also help to bring the subject matter into the public domain and possible prosecution of those who are behind this”, he appealed.