Integrated marketing and communications company, Global Media Alliance has announced its preparedness to host the 7th edition of the prestigious Ghana Beverage Awards (GBA) scheduled to come off on Friday, April 21 2023 at the plush Kempinski Gold Coast City Accra.

According to the organizers, the awards night promises patrons a night full of captivating experiences whiles rewarding ingenuity and effort of players of the beverage industry.

Speaking ahead of the event, Chief Executive Officer for Global Media Alliance, Ernest Boateng, lauded the participating beverage companies for their high level of participation in all activities that were earmarked to herald the awards night.

“As organizers, we followed with keen interest the high levels of energy and enthusiasm that was channeled into the various activities held to herald the main event and I must say that year’s participation has been exceptional. We would like to express our sincerest gratitude for your commitment, and we make a solemn promise to innovate and make GBA always worth looking forward to.

Since inception, the awards scheme has grown on all levels including the number of votes, entries and categories; a true reflection of your growing acceptance of the scheme which we never take for granted. As always, we will continue to welcome and acknowledge your feedback, as part of efforts to cement the scheme’s position as a reference point for excelling beverage companies who have demonstrated commitment to satisfying the ever-changing needs of consumers,” he said.

He noted that his outfit is committed to providing an unforgettable experience for patrons and well wishers of the beverage industry.

“Our theme which seeks to inspire excellence is the benchmark of the experience we seek to give patrons of the night. Trust our team of event managers to exceed expectations of patrons.”

GBA is proudly supported by the Food and Beverage Association of Ghana (FABAG), Consumer Protection Agency (CPA), Food Research Institute (FRI) under CSIR, Silverbird Cinemas, Perception Management International (PMI) ,Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture and the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA).It’s media partners are: Citi FM, Happy FM, YFM, Neesim FM Bolga Neesim FM Tamale, eTV Ghana, Mx 24, Business and Financial Times, Nyjdlive.com, Daily Guide and Ghanaweb.