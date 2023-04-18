Hollard Insurance is most broker-friendly and supportive Insurer 1st Runner-up at the IBAG Conference

Hollard Insurance has emerged the first runner-up, Most Broker Friendly and Supportive Insurer as awarded by the Insurance Brokers Association of Ghana (IBAG) in Sunyani.

The Most Broker Friendly and Supportive Insurer Awards was the highlight of the 2023 IBAG Annual Conference & Exhibition held at Eusbett Hotel, Sunyani. Winners were recognised based on criteria such as turn-around time in reasonable quotes and terms; adequacy of commission paid; quality of underwriting and coverage granted; willingness to make concessions in claims settlement and how corporative they are with brokers.

Speaking on the recognition, Managing Director of Hollard Insurance a subsidiary of Hollard Ghana, Daniel Boi Addo, expressed his appreciation to all brokers for the honour done to Hollard. He also thanked the Broker Team, headed by Maame Efua Sackitey-Williams, and all supporting teams for helping to build impactful relationships with brokers.

“At Hollard, we say ‘Long Live the Broker’ because we understand in a world of growing complexity, we need expert navigators who can point us in the right direction. We understand the unique role of brokers in enabling more people to create and secure a better future and our partnership with them aims to deliver a triple win for all. Thus, a win for the customer, the broker, and us”.

Over 200 participants attended the conference. They included Insurance and Reinsurance Brokers, Insurance and Reinsurance companies, Insurance Regulator (NIC), and the press, among others.

The 2023 edition of the IBAG Educational Conference and Exhibition was organised to aid the continuing professional development that presents delegates with an opportunity to network and build relations, learn, and share best practices, innovative ideas, and strategies for the progress of the insurance industry.

About Hollard Insurance

The country’s favourite insurer Hollard Insurance combines its deep local knowledge of the market with the world-class expertise of an international insurance brand. With feet firmly planted on Ghanaian soil but headquartered in South Africa, Hollard delivers innovative insurance solutions customized to the unique risks Ghanaians face. Hollard was previously Metropolitan Insurance which operated in Ghana for over 25 years. Hollard offers various general insurance products including personal accident, motor, business, home, and more; and can be reached via the following means: 0501603967 (Hollard Insurance). Beyond various nationwide office branches and Hollard 2U franchise shops, Ghanaians can find Hollard at Shell Fuel Station Welcome Shops, Melcom stores and online at www.hollard.com.gh and www.jumia.com.gh or through their brokers for all their insurance needs.