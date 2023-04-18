The State Transport Company (STC) has expressed remorse over Monday’s road crash involving one of its buses on the Accra-Cape Coast Highway.

Scores of passengers including students sustained minor injuries after the STC bus with registration number GB 107-09 hit the back of a tipper truck with registration GW 7932-22 after losing control of the bus resulting in both vehicles veering off the road and entering into a ditch by the roadside.

The accident happened at Gomoa Buduaatta junction. It involved 44 passengers, 32 of whom were students.

In a statement on the unfortunate development, the transport company showed regret while expressing sympathies to the affected persons.

“STC deeply regrets the trauma suffered by our passengers involved in the accident.”

All passengers had been discharged from the Winneba Trauma and Municipal hospitals as there were no fatalities.

The Company has also performed several special student services directly to schools in Cape Coast.

In addition, the company has covered all medical expenses.

“STC deeply regrets this anxiety and to reassure parents that, the special chartered student services all the delivered safely”, it added in the statement.

Meanwhile, the Company awaits the police reports on the accident to guide further action.