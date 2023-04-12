A group calling itself Talensi Youth Group in the Upper East Region is appealing to mining companies operating in the Talensi District to employ more youth from the area to address youth unemployment.

According to the group, although mining companies in the area have employed some youth from the Talensi District, there is an urgent need to scale up the employment of more youth from the area.

Addressing a press conference in Tongo, spokesperson for the group, Richard Yindol, said, mining investors must do more to address the needs of teeming unemployed youth in the district.

“It is of no doubt that the Talensi land and for that matter the Upper East Region is blessed with natural resources. Notably among the resources is gold. We are by this, standing solidly with our District Assembly, the Traditional Council, Opinion leaders and all well-meaning Talensis to ensure investors friendliness and that the mining act is fully adhered to by all investors in the mining sector of our land.

“We will not sit aloof for mining companies to take Talenteng Youth for granted, we hereby call on the government, the Ministry of Land and Natural Resources, the Mineral Commission, the Talensi District Assembly, the Talensi Traditional Council, and Opinion leaders of Talenteng to as a matter of urgency to call on the investors to ensure Talenteng and the Upper East Region is developed and more of its youth is employed in the mines,” Yindol appealed.

Mr. Yindol, further appealed to the mining companies to be considerate of the years of experience one must have before being considered for job opportunities, adding that, inexperienced employees will learn on the work.

He stated that, deliberate efforts by mining companies to employ more unemployed youth from the area will significantly contribute to harnessing human capital development of the area.

The spokesperson for the group advised persons with malicious and selfish interests to refrain from actions targeted at dragging the name of the Paramount Chief, Tongraan Kulbigsong Nalebgtang and the Talensi traditional council into disrepute or risk their wrath.

“We also want to strongly condemn the actions of some persons or groups of persons who are irrelevant in decision-making in the Region to desist from their malicious and selfish interest and stop attacking prominent persons in society. Any attempt to bring the good name of our overlord, Tongraa Kulbigsong Nalebgtang into disrepute will not yield any results.”

“We want to state clearly that we stand solidly with our Traditional Council and its President, Tongraan Kulbigsong Nalebgtang for the development of Talenteng and its Youth. We further state that our Tindanam and Chiefs are custodians of our land and the people therein discharge their duties in honesty and justice”.