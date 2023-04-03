The Member of Parliament for the Tamale South constituency, Haruna Iddrisu on Monday went through vetting to contest the Tamale South seat.

Mr. Iddrisu is expected to face competition from one Professor Bawa Abdul Fatawu an educationist, who has filed his nomination to contest the incumbent.

The NDC in the region has begun vetting individuals vying to contest the parliamentary primaries. In all, a total of 59 persons have filed to contest in the 18 constituencies in the Northern Region.

Meanwhile, three incumbent MPs including, Ibrahim Mohammed Murtala, Tamale Central, Tamale North MP, Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, and Daniel Nsala Wakpal, MP for Tamale Kpandai are going unopposed.

On Monday, which was the first day of vetting, hundreds of NDC supporters from the Tamale South constituency accompanied the Member of Parliament for Tamale South to the vetting grounds.

Candidates from six constituencies were expected to be vetted on day one.

The vetting is expected to end on Wednesday.

In a related development, NDC members in the Greater Accra Region vying for various seats who were vetted include: Nana Oye Bampoe Addo who is contesting the Adentan seat, Elikplim Akurugu contesting Dome Kwabenya seat, Sam George, MP for Ningo Prampram amongst others.