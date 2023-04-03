Patricia Obo-Nai, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vodafone Ghana, has been recognised as the Outstanding Woman in Telecommunications at the African Women Awards 2023. The awards ceremony, held in Ethiopia under the theme “The Role of Women in Business Propelling Africa’s Socio-Economic Renaissance,” celebrates the achievements of exceptional African women leaders in various industries.

Patricia’s award is a testament to her exceptional leadership and dedication to the telecommunications industry, where she has made significant strides throughout her career. As the CEO of Vodafone Ghana, she has successfully navigated the competitive landscape and guided the company towards remarkable growth and innovation.

Under her leadership, Vodafone Ghana has introduced ground-breaking products and services, transforming the telecommunications sector in the country. Patricia has also overseen the expansion of Vodafone Ghana’s network coverage, solidifying its position as one of the most extensive and reliable networks in Ghana.

Commenting on the award, Patricia said, “This award is not only a humbling recognition of my personal journey, but also a testament to the incredible dedication and resilience of all women in the industry. As a leader, I am committed to inspiring the next generation of women in telecommunications. I believe that together, we can break down barriers and redefine the future of our industry.”

Patricia is a champion of diversity and inclusion in the workplace. She has led initiatives aimed at promoting gender equality, diversity, and inclusion within Vodafone Ghana and the broader telecommunications industry.

The African Women Award aims to draw attention to the positive impact of African women on the continent’s socio-economic growth and development. By identifying and recognising exemplary African women like Patricia Obo-Nai, the awards aim to position them as role models for the wider female population across Africa.