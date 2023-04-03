The Member of Parliament for Nanton, Mohammed Hardi Tuferi, has admitted to speeding at the time of the accident that happened on Friday, March 31 on his way to Parliament.

The MP narrated that he had left Parliament on the evening of the crash to visit his wife and sick daughter at the International Maritime Hospital but was shortly informed Parliament was about to conduct a vote to determine the fate of the government’s new revenue tax bills and was rushing back to partake in the exercise when the accident occurred close to the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Mr. Tuferi said the crash was not fatal, but he sustained a deep cut in his upper part after the crash which he didn’t notice until he got to Parliament.

“I didn’t even know blood was all over me, and I was going to enter the Chamber and was told I had blood on me and was taken to one of the washrooms where the nurses and some doctors in Parliament came and dressed me up.”

The issue of the MP speeding was first disclosed by the driver of the other vehicle who said the MP’s speeding and recklessness led to the collision.

The driver only identified as Kwabena on the Citi Breakfast Show on Monday narrated that: “I work in Accra. I had closed from work and was on my way home. I normally use the GIJ route toward the Flagstaff house. Around 9:00 pm that faithful evening, I was on my way home as usual. When I got to the Absa clubhouse junction which is a T-junction. The MP was coming from the SDA church [side], and I was making a left turn to join the Independence Avenue road. Before I realised, the MP’s car ran into mine. He hit my passenger side. Witnesses can testify that the MP was speeding.”