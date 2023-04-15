Ghanaian grandmothers make the best meals. This is an undeniable fact according to this writer and if you disagree, well then, I can’t really help you.

Picture this; grandma takes the brodeɛ ampesi (plantain) from fire, drains from the cooking pot half the hot water and fills it back with cold water for the cooked plantain to soak in this lukewarm water for some minutes in its glory.

Now while this chemical reaction is ongoing, little cousin is working magic preparing the abom (stew) in the apɔtɔyowa (earthenware pot) with the kontomire, koobi (dried tilapia), palm oil, and several other Ghanaian ingredients only found in grandma’s kitchen.

I see you licking your lips and that’s okay! For many Ghanaians, this is not just imagination, they have lived these moments in their villages with different kinds of healthy dishes. They would love to continue eating these meals, but the fast city life wouldn’t let them. This is where the ‘Back To Your Village’ Food Bazaar comes to the rescue.

March is Ghana’s birth month. On the 6th of March 1957, the country became independent of British colonial rule. To celebrate this, Citi FM and Citi TV have adopted the month as a Heritage Month where Ghana’s rich cultural heritage is portrayed to the world. Several activities are lined up in the Heritage Month and what better way to showcase a people’s culture than through their food, drinks and snacks?

This is how the ‘Back To Your Village’ Food Bazaar was birthed.

A one-stop-shop two-day event for everything Ghanaian food, drinks and snacks from the North to the South, East to the West. Set at the forecourt of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, the 2023 edition which was held on 25th and 26th of March surpassed expectations. I promise you that the about 96 vendors who exhibited various meals and drinks had their money’s worth.

The southern parts of the country were heavily represented. From the people’s favourite– fufu to apapransa (which I think tastes best a day after) to foods from the North including Tuo Zaafi. I hope my mother doesn’t see this; she makes pretty good Tuo Zaafi but Hajia’s Tuo Zaafi at the Food bazaar was the ‘bomb! So much food was on display, and oh there were traditional drinks too; asana, sobolo, palm wine and hey I found myself drinking from a bottle of roots immersed into a certain ‘liquid’ and all I can say is that it was good.

If you love people, there was no better place to be on the 25th and 26th of March than at the Citi FM/Citi TV ‘Back To Your Village’ Food bazaar. About 8,000 families and friends came through the two-day event. The bazaar provided families with an avenue to hang out, meet other people, build networks and just while away some time. And if you love dancing don’t miss next year’s edition because this one was a jam. I bet you to log on to YouTube after you are done reading this and search for “Back to your village food Bazaar 2023” and see for yourself the kind of jam you missed out on.

The music was provided by “Kwan Pa” and the ‘’Dromo Naa’’ bands. These bands are amongst the best in traditional Ghanaian folklore music. While Kwan pa served patrons with Akan rhythm and lyrics, Dromo Naa serenaded us with authentic Ga music.

You should’ve been there when they performed the Hearts of Oak anthem, oh my goodness! You can call me out for my bias but we both know that is a spiritual song!

Before I leave you to go log on to CitiTube on YouTube and watch the videos let me tell you about my only regret at the 2023 Back To Your Village Food Bazaar.

I just didn’t have enough money to eat from every shed, but I have started saving towards 2024! I encourage you to do same and let’s have fun at the 2024 Back To Your Village Food Bazaar. See you there my friend!