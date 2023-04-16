The leadership of the New Patriotic Party says it expects a smooth process in the vetting of eight persons seeking to lead the party in the upcoming by-election at Kumawu in the Ashanti Region.

The party has confirmed it has received some petitions ahead of the vetting and assured it will work to resolve all outstanding issues.

The party’s leadership led by its General Secretary, Justin Kodua met all aspirants before the start of vetting.

NPP National Organizer, Henry Nana Boakye says all the aspirants have pledged to accept the outcome of the vetting.