The Second Lady, Samira Bawumia has pledged to make educational materials available to help improve the current literacy rate in the country.

Making the pledge at the Samira Bawumia Literature Prize Awards ceremony in Accra on Thursday, the Second Lady said her Samira Empowerment & Humanitarian Projects (SEHP) will be intensified and commitments made to inculcate the habit of reading in Ghanaians.

Samira Bawumia noted that her outfit will continue to support aspiring young Ghanaian writers while contributing to the growing literary space in the country.

The awards ceremony held at the University of Ghana’s Institute of Statistical Social and Economic Research (ISSER) Conference Hall in Accra, brought people from diverse backgrounds to celebrate the literary works of basic and secondary school students.

“We are going to continue with this awards ceremony and publish the anthology of all the winning entries and give it some breathing time and hold the next awards ceremony after a year,” the Second Lady said.

Contestants of the literacy challenge won various prizes worth thousands of Ghana Cedis.

The first-place winners were awarded laptops and cash prizes of GH¢5000, second-place winners were given GH¢3000, and GH¢2000 for third place winners and 4th to 10th place winners in each category were awarded GH¢1000.